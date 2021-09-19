‘Zolghadr’ appointed as new Expediency Council secretary

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Expediency Council after issuing a decree on Sunday.

In his decree, Ayatollah Larijani expressed his appreciation to Mohsen Rezaei, the former secretary of the Expediency Council for his valuable services and efforts in the post.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Council after securing the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who also approved Rezaei's resignation from the post on Sunday.

Mohsen Rezaei was appointed to the post of Vice President for Economic Affairs by the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on 25 August.

