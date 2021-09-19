  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2021, 8:50 PM

‘Zolghadr’ appointed as new Expediency Council secretary

‘Zolghadr’ appointed as new Expediency Council secretary

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the council on Sunday.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Expediency Council after issuing a decree on Sunday.

In his decree, Ayatollah Larijani expressed his appreciation to Mohsen Rezaei, the former secretary of the Expediency Council for his valuable services and efforts in the post.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Council after securing the approval of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who also approved Rezaei's resignation from the post on Sunday.

Mohsen Rezaei was appointed to the post of Vice President for Economic Affairs by the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on 25 August. 

MA/5308636

News Code 178844
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178844/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News