Raeisi orders ministries to identify coop. areas with SCO

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sun., President Raeisi stated that expansion and establishment of all-out relations with regional and neighboring countries is a priority for his government's foreign policy.

Today, considering the great capacity created after receiving membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), all ministries are duty-bound to identify capacities for cooperation with SCO, Raeisi said.

He said, “Today, not only Ministry of Foreign Affairs but also all the ministries are tasked with using opportunities created to fourish the economy of the country in the best way.”

He went on to say that all leaders and presidents of SCO’s member states have voiced their readiness to strengthen and deepen their cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to his meetings with Tajikistan high-ranking officials on the sidelines of the recent SCO summit and said that consultations were made for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

“In my visit to Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, the two sides decided to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan,” President Raeisi underlined.

Foreign policy of the government is to strengthen relations with neighboring and regional countries with the priority of economic diplomacy and "we will pursue this policy vigorously so that there is not any barriers to strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries and the region," he added.

