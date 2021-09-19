  1. Economy
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss regional developments, mutual ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on the latest developments in the region and bilateral relations.

According to the report, during the meeting, the current processes in the region, the new situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the new conditions of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road, and other issues were discussed.

Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in the area of the Eyvazli village of the Gubadli region. Recently, a number of Armenian media published reports that Azerbaijani police and customs officers were inspecting Iranian trucks crossing the territory of the republic.

Recently, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who was present at the opening of a barracks in the liberated city of Jabrayil on the border with Iran, announced the friendship between Baku and Tehran.

