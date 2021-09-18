President Raeisi flies back home after 3-day Tajik visit

The plane carrying the president of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation took off from the city of Kulob airport in Tajikistan on Saturday afternoon.

The Iranian president arrived in the city of Kulob to visit the tomb of Mir Seyyed Ali Hamedani and meet with the people of the Tajik city on Saturday on the third day of his visit to Tajikistan.

While in the central Asian country of Tajikistan to attend the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Raeisi held meetings with the high-ranking officials of participating countries on the sidelines of the summit.

During the summit in Dushane, the SCO formally accepted Iran as the new member of the Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance.

KI/5307749