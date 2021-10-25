'Killing the Eunuch Khan' to take part in Estonian festival

The Iranian film, ‘Killing the Eunuch Khan,’ directed by Abed Abest, is the only Iranian film which will represent Iran in the competition section of the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

This film festival is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 28, 2021, in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF – Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival) takes place annually at the end of November in Tallinn, Estonia. It is the only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival in Northern Europe.

‘Killing the Eunuch Khan' will compete with ‘Herd Immunity by Adilkhan Yerzhanov, ‘Songs for a Fox’ by Kristijonas Vildžiūnas, ‘Perpetuity’ by György Pálfi, ‘Big Night’ by Jun Lana and ‘The Wait’ by Aku Louhimies.

The film is about a serial killer who intends to slaughter so much that the blood spills over the ditches of the city. To reach this target, he designs a plan in which victims kill victims. The plan is carried out and the stream of blood gradually fills the ditches of the city by the people who kill each other.

