President Raeisi arrives in Dushanbe

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is slated to be hold on September 16-17.

This trip will be a new chapter in Iran's relations with Tajikistan, Ebrahim Raeisi said before his departure.

Relations with the regional and neighboring countries, including Tajikistan, are among the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

According to him, the visit to Tajikistan is being held at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to attend SCO summit.

"We attach great importance to regional cooperation", he said, adding that Iran enjoys political and economic ties with Tajikistan.

"This process has been interrupted, however, we will mark a new chapter in this trip", he stressed.

