Iran donates nanotech equipment to Tajik National University

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi who is in Tajikistan to attend the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) donated a package including a number of Iranian-made equipment to the National University of this country.

The package included Iranian equipment such as an electrospinning machine for making nanometer-thick fibers, an ultrasonic homogenizer (for homogenizing solutions), a two-beam spectrophotometer (for characterizing chemicals), a metal nano powder making machine, and etc.

Indigenous and Iranian equipment shows the technological power of the Islamic country.

HJ/5307305