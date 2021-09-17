54th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran: IRICA

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), three million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the Islamic Republic of Iran on Fri.

It should be noted that three million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccines were discharged from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Fri. and were handed over to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

With the arrival of three million doses of COVID-19, vaccine into the country, total doses of coronavirus vaccines imported into the country up to the present time exceeded 58 million, IRICA added.

MA/5306866