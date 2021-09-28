Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 73mn doses: IRICA

Speaking in an interview with Iranian media on Tuesday, Mehrdad Jamali Arvanaghi said that with the arrival of 59th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine into the country including two million doses of China’s ‘Sinopharm’, the number of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country exceeded 73 million doses.

All COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he said, adding, “With the coordination made in this regard, a shipment of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be imported into the country in the current week.”

According to IRICA, a bulk of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country from Feb. 2021 to Sept. 22 is China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines, the total of which were imported into the country in 35 separate shipments.

IRICA also put the current number of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country at 63,726,396 doses, followed by AstraZeneca vaccine imported into the country from Japan.

