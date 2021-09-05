Iran imports 648k doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: IRICA

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi broke the news on Sun. and stated that two other shipments of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country today.

The imported shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine includes five pallets as weight as 2.690 tons, Arvanaghi added.

It should be noted that the largest shipment of imported COVID-19 vaccine including five million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Fri. and handed over to the Ministry of Health.

