  1. Iran
Sep 5, 2021, 3:47 PM

Iran imports 648k doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: IRICA

Iran imports 648k doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: IRICA

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that 45th shipment of imported coronavirus vaccine, including 648,000 doses of Russia’s AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in the country on Sun.

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi broke the news on Sun. and stated that two other shipments of  COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country today.

The imported shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine includes five pallets as weight as 2.690 tons, Arvanaghi added.

It should be noted that the largest shipment of imported COVID-19 vaccine including five million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country’s Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Fri. and handed over to the Ministry of Health.

MA/IRN84460364

News Code 178251
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178251/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News