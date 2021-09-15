2 Iranian vaccines effective for vaccinating teenagers: Zali

Speaking on Wednesday at a session of Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, Dr. Alireza Zali said that the figures suggest the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is in decline as the vaccinating of Tehraners gains momentum.

Zali said that as many as fifteen vaccination centers in Tehran are working 24/7, adding that that number will increase n the coming days.

Regarding the vaccination of students, the health official said the Ministry of Health will prepare a plan to vaccinate the students in the coming days and the students will be vaccinated before reopening schools in the new academic year.

Regarding the vaccination process in Tehran, Zali said, "This week, the vaccination of 10 different job groups that are included in the vaccination program will end."

He continued, "Vaccination of university professors, teachers, and students is in its final stages."

The vaccine developed and manufactured by the Pasteur Institute of Iran known as the "Cov Pars" vaccine has successfully passed its 3td clinical phase in 7 provinces and findings show the effectiveness of the vaccine for groups under 18.

The health official added that another Iranian-made vaccine "Noora" is also suitable for the under-18 age group, adding that the Chinese Sinopharm has also proven to be effective for vaccinating teenagers.

KI/5305900