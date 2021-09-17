Iran, Pakistan discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

In a meeting held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tajik capital of Dushanbe, the two sides discussed the latest situation of region and Afghanistan.

While expressing major concern over the situation of Afghan people and security-political situation in this country, Amir-Abdollahian said that this unfavorable situation is the result of US interventions and irresponsible actions towards Afghanistan.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, as Afghanistan's neighbors, are heavily suffering the most from the situation in Afghanistan, he said and emphasized the necessity of cooperation and interaction of Tehran and Islamabad regarding the way of restoring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan foreign minister, for his turn, appreciated constructive role of Islamic Republic of Iran for assisting Afghanistan to reach its favorable situation.

According to the agreement made between foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Russia and Pakistan, a quadrilateral joint statement is to be issued on Friday.

