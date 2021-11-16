Pakistani foreign minister made the remarks in his address at an event held at National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to the Dispatch News Desk (DND) website.

"We have broadened and deepened the scope of our traditional partnerships with Bahrain, Iran, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE among others," Qureshi said.

Specifically, with regard to Iran, the Pakistani top diplomat said, "Our bilateral relations with Iran are rooted in history, religion, culture and a deep spiritual affiliation."

He added, "We have maintained consistently excellent relations with Iran despite different pressures."

The Pakistani foreign minister visited Tehran to attend the second Afghanistan neighbors meeting in Tehran On October 27. During his stay in Iran, he met with the new Iranian resident and his Iranian counterpart.

KI/IRN84543404