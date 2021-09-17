Iranian, Indian FMs emphasize boosting all-out relations

In a meeting held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of 21st summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s leaders held in Dushanbe capital of Tajikistan, the two sides emphasized enhancing bilateral relations in all areas.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the deep history of relation between the two countries of Iran and India and stressed all-out readiness of Islamic Republic of Iran for further development of ties with India.

Turning to the latest developments in Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian called Islamic Republic of Iran, due to sharing long borders with Afghanistan, as the first neighboring country affected by current situation happened in this country.

Referring to the presence of more than three and a half million Afghan refugees in Iran, Iranian foreign minister lashed out at the indifference of international organizations and Western countries in providing assistance to these asylum seekers.

Indian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the historical relations between the two countries of Iran and India and expressed readiness of his country to develop its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He called for more dialogue and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional challenges, especially Afghanistan’s issues.

Expressing readiness for holding Iran-India Joint Economic Commission, Jaishankar stated that India is ready to develop and boost its ties with Iran in all fields.

At the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Thursday to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

MA/5306530