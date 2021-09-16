  1. World
China welcomes Iran permanent membership in Shanghai Coop Org

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Referring to China's support for Iran's permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Chinese Foreign Minister called for developing relations with Iran under the 25-year Cooperation Program.

A meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On the sidelines of the  Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which is being held in Tajikistan,

Referring to the Asian-oriented foreign policy of the government of Ebrahim Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to advance relations with China based on the  25-year Cooperation Program signed by Tehran and Beijing.

Appreciating the Chinese government's supportive stance toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian top diplomat blamed the United States for undermining JCPOA and Iranian nuclear cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of Tehran-Beijing's cooperation in international affairs, referring to China's support for Iran's permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Wang Yi considered the implementation of the 25-year cooperation agreement as an important roadmap for bilateral relations.

He stressed China's determination to fully develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

RHM/

News Code 178733
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178733/

