Iran-Turkmenistan ties beyond two simple neighbors

He made the remarks in his meeting with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Fri.

President Raeisi called the friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Turkmenistan beyond the relations between the two neighbors and said that Tehran and Ashgabat have good capacities to strengthen interactions and deepen bilateral relations.

He added that regular meetings of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission could be an effective stimulus for developing relations between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Energy exchange and increasing the volume of exchanges and transit of goods between the two countries are among the potential areas for strengthening cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, he underlined.

During the meeting, the two presidents agreed to resolve the gas issue.

The President of Turkmenistan also expressed his satisfaction with his country's friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated, "We plan to hold a joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries on a regular basis".

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow noted, "Activating transit capacities between Iran and Turkmenistan will play a significant role in improving the level of economic and trade interactions between the two countries.”

