Sep 18, 2021, 1:20 PM

Imran Khan:

Iran-Saudi Arabia understanding to be in favor of Pakistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Stating that the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are affecting oil prices Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the understanding between the two countries in favor of Pakistan.

“Iran is our neighbor and we should coexist with the neighbors," said Imran Khan in an interview with Russia Today on Saturday. "Saudi Arabia is Pakistan's closest ally and a friend who has helped Pakistan repeatedly in times of need, so the understanding between these two countries will be in favor of Pakistan."

It will be catastrophic not only for Pakistan but for the whole developing world if there is a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia because any tension between the two countries will affect oil prices, he added.

