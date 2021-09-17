Iraqi army launches anti-ISIL operation in Mosul

Following a series of counterterrorism operations launched by Iraqi army in various parts of the country, these forces launched a new operation against remnants of ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Nineveh province, Al Sumaria News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army targeted remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements in Mosul city, Nineveh province.

In the wake of launching a large-scale operation, a number of ISIL hideouts were identified and destroyed.

Recently, Intelligence Deputy of Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced the PMU forces thwarted predetermined plan of ISIL terrorists orchestrated to attack pilgrims attending Arbaeen rituals.

In addition, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces were able to dismantle one of ISIL networks that intended to target pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH) during Arbaeen rituals in the south of Baghdad.

MA/5306534