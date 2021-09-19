  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2021, 10:50 AM

Iraq forces thwart terrorist op. against Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iraqi security forces managed to foil a three-pronged operation launched against Arbaeen pilgrims in the central province of Babylon in Iraq on Saturday.

Iraqi Intelligence Service thwarted three terrorist operations launched against Shiite pilgrims for Arbaeen rituals in the central province of Babylon in Iraq.

Security and intelligence forces in Iraq’s Babylon Governorate managed to foil a terrorist operation targeting Arbaeen pilgrims in Al-Bojasem District of Al-Musayyib city on Sat., Shafagh News reported.

These terrorist operations were supposed to be carried out with a bomb and two explosive belts, the report added.

On the other hand, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces announced the completion of inspection and cleansing operations in eastern areas of Samarra.

