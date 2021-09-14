  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2021, 11:59 AM

Iraq’s PMU forces thwart ISIL plan to target civilians

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – During a surprise operation, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’bi, forces foiled the ISIL's plan to attack civilians in Nineveh province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in a surprising operation thwarted the malicious plan orchestrated by Takfiri ISIL terrorists for attacking civilians of this country in Nineveh province, Alsumaria News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit forces launched a surprise operation in Al-Zaytouna area in Nineveh province. During the operation, large quantities of weapons belonging to the remnants of ISIL elements were seized.

Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced that several missiles were also seized during the operation. The organization stressed that ISIL intended to use the mentioned missiles for targeting the civilians in Nineveh province.

