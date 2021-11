Local media in Iraq reported the sound of several explosions heard in the city of Mosul, Alsumaria News reported.

According to the report, eyewitnesses reported that the explosions were heard at short intervals.

Iraqi officials have not commented on the matter yet while the main cause of the blasts has not been announced.

Iraqi sources say the news related to the explosions heard in the city of Mosul will be announced soon, the report added.

