Aug 16, 2021, 5:26 PM

ISIL targets several electricity towers in Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – In continuation of targeting power towers in various parts of Iraq, ISIL takfiri terrorists recently targeted several other towers in Kirkuk province.

The sabotage operations of ISIL terrorists against electricity towers in Iraq continue as Alsumaria reported. 

According to the latest reporters, ISIL terrorists carried out a new sabotage operation in this country, targeting several power towers in Kirkuk province.

Meanwhile, a number of power towers in Saladin and Nineveh provinces were also recently targeted.

Earlier, the Kataeb Hezbollah movement said in a statement that according to the information it has received, Saudi Arabia is involved in the operation to destroy Iraqi power towers.

According to Hezbollah announcement, Saudi Arabia's goal in destroying Iraq's electricity towers is to create chaos in the country and in fact, the Saudis are seeking to revive ISIL in Iraq. 

In recent days, the Iraqi electricity network has been the target of many terrorist attacks and operations. These terrorist attacks have intensified the electricity crisis in Iraq.

