Iran national volleyball team to depart for Japan

The 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from 12 to 19 September 2021.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.

Behrouz Ataei, the head coach of the Iranian national volleyball team, selected and introduced 14 players for participation in these competitions, whose names are as follows:

Milad Ebadipour, Meisam Salehi, Amir Hossein Esfandiar, Ismail Mosafer, Javad Karimi, Ali Ramezani, Saber Kazemi, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Aliasghar Mojarad, Reza Abedini, Amir Hossein Toukhteh, Mehdi Jelveh, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, and Abolfazl Gholipour.

Behrouz Ataei as head coach, Mostafa Karkhaneh (supervisor), Alireza Tolou Kian and Azim Jazideh (assistant coaches), Ali Farhadi (physician), Hossein Khoriani (analyst), and Reza Gholipour (therapist) will accompany Iran’s national team in the Asian Men's Championship.

