Iran ranks 3rd after Germany, France in vaccination jab

According to the report, the highest weekly and daily injections in Germany were recorded at 6,075,000 and 75,870 doses respectively.

Also, France stood at the second place in terms of COVID-19 vaccination jab in weekly and daily injection of 4,777,000 and 680,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine respectively.

According to the report, since the beginning of vaccination in Iran, the highest weekly injection of COVID-19 vaccine was reported 4,744,000 doses while the average daily injection of the vaccine was registered 680,000 doses, based on which, Islamic Republic of Iran stood at the 3rd rank after Germany and France.

Britain, Spain, Italy and Poland stood at the next ranks respectively in terms of COVID-19 vaccination jab.

MA/IRN84467789