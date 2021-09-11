Iranian-Australian ‘Spicogen’ vaccine to enter market by Oct.

This is subject to approval and getting a license from Iran Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Payam Tabarsi said on Saturday, adding that it seems that it will be approved based on the existing conditions.

According to him, Sinogen Pharmaceutical Company has the capacity of producing 3 million doses of vaccine every month.

The volunteers of the third clinical phase of the vaccine will receive second doses in late September, he said, adding that the immunization level of the Spicogen vaccine is 77%.

The Spicogen vaccine, co-produced by Iran and Australia, is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine.

The pre-clinical phase and the first phase of the clinical trial of the "Spicogen" vaccine were performed in Australia.

Results of the second phase have been approved by the Iran Food and Drug Administration, and the third phase was conducted on 16,800 volunteers.

