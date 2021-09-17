Pres. Raeisi to address UNGA Meeting on Tue.: Iran UN Envoy

Given the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will address the UNGA meeting through video-conference.

Accordingly, Iranian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will arrive in New York on Monday and will hold several meetings with foreign counterparts.

Holding bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other countries to discuss latest regional issues including Yemen and Afghanistan and organizing high-level meetings in different fields such as energy, food security, racial discrimination and the need to eliminate weapons of mass destructions (WMDs) are of the other main topics of discussion by Iranian delegation.

MA/5306680