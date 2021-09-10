Russia not to accept any change in JCPOA: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

During the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov discussed regional developments and initiatives related to Afghanistan, as well as the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

The two sides also discussed the issues related to meetings between the officials of the two countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit, the need to strengthen cooperation to contain COVID-19, the problems of traders and businessmen for visiting Russia.

As for COVID-19, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran expects Russia to stick to previous agreements on supplying Iran with more sputnik vaccines.

He also thanked Russia for its efforts to resolve the problems related to the return of Iranian students studying in Russia.

Iran’s foreign minister also raised the problems Iranian traders and economic activists face for travelling to Russia.

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, said he would follow up on the issue as soon as possible.

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers also discussed regional developments and initiatives related to Afghanistan and stressed the need to form an inclusive government in the country that would represent all ethnic and political groups.

They also exchanged views on the JCPOA and the Vienna talks. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Moscow, like Tehran, does not accept any change in the nuclear deal and demands full implementation of the agreement.

ZZ/5300962