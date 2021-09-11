IAEA chief to probably visit Iran: report

The Journalist of the Wall Street Journal claimed that the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will probably visit Iran in the coming days.

Laurence Norman in a tweet on Friday wrote, "I hear renewed talk of a possible imminent @rafaelmgrossi trip to Iran from sources -- and before the IAEA Board."

He also quoted a source in Paris as saying that the United States and three European countries had not yet made any decision on a resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran.

"Feed from Paris is that no decisions yet taken today on IAEA resolution by US, E3. As expected, still wait and see on what #Iran will do in next few days. #IranTalks"

According to reports, the IAEA Director-General will present the status of Iran's cooperation with this organization to the members of the IAEA Board of Governors at the next meeting of the Council, which will be held between September 13th and 17th.

According to a report released by Bloomberg, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is seeking a meeting with Iran’s new nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, prior to the Vienna conference.

In reaction to some comments that the United States and the European Troika are trying to persuade Russia to abstain from voting on a possible anti-Iranian resolution in the Board of Governors, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Friday wrote, " There should be no illusion. If a draft resolution on #Iran is tabled in the #IAEA Board of Governors Russia will vote against."

"As I tweeted yesterday there is no need for a resolution which would be not only senseless but extremely detrimental. Let’s better count on diplomacy," he added.

