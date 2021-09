In a congratulatory message, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop wished success to Amir-Abdollahian.

He also announced his readiness to work to strengthen friendly relations and international cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign ministers of the Netherlands, Senegal, South Korea and Madagascar also offered their congratulatory messages to their Iranian counterparts Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

