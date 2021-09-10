Parties to Vienna Talks should consider Iranians' interests

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat.

In a telephone conversation, Guterres described Iran as a very influential country among the members of the United Nations, saying that he expects close cooperation with the Iranian president and foreign minister.

The UN chief appreciated the efforts of Iran in generously hosting Afghan refugees, stressing his commitment to supporting Iran's efforts in hosting refugees.

Guterres called the UN a supporter of agreements and dialogue as a mainstay, stressing the need for the resumption of the nuclear talks in Vienna.

He also stressed the United Nations' commitment to safeguarding the rights of Palestinians.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, emphasized Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the UN secretary-general to find a political solution to the current situation in Afghanistan in line with talks held during the meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s six neighbors.

He said the UN would be a key part of efforts to find a solution to the Afghanistan crisis.

The Iranian FM expressed serious concern regarding the new influx of migrants from Afghanistan and stressed the need for assistance from relevant organizations at the United Nations.

The two sides also discussed the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA during the phone talk.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian government is conducting the necessary studies on the matter and emphasized Tehran’s commitment to dialogue and negotiation as a tool of diplomacy.

"Unfortunately, the US made a miscalculation by maintaining their illegal sanctions on Iran and they mistakenly think they can use the sanctions as a bargaining chip," he said. "The negotiating parties should come to Vienna with a realistic understanding and pay serious attention to the rights and interests of the Iranian people, and Iran believes negotiations will be acceptable if they lead to a tangible result."

The Iranian foreign minister also voiced concern over terrorist activities in Afghanistan and the wider region, saying the use of terrorism by some powers as a tool is the main obstacle to peace and stability in the region, which is regrettable.

The two sides stressed the need for a fully inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups. They said war and violence should not rule Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian also spoke of Iran’s pursuit of the cowardly assassination of Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani.

He said that Iran is following the case at international and legal levels with seriousness and the US will not be able to dodge its responsibility for the assassination of this “great hero of the fight against terrorism”.

Referring to the actions of the Israeli regime, Iran’s foreign minister said, "The Zionist regime continues to openly commit crimes in the occupied territories, and the international community and the United Nations have a definite duty to uphold the Palestinian cause and the rights of defenseless Palestinian women and children."

