Top diplomats congratulate Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian became the Iranian foreign minister following securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages are pouring in.

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag has congratulated Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment to the post and on the commencement of his job as Iran’s new foreign minister over the phone. She also invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit the Netherlands.

In this telephone conversation, the Dutch Foreign Minister praised Iran for hosting millions of displaced Afghans for decades and also hailed the Islamic Republic’s humanitarian actions in this regard.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Netherlands agreed on consultations between the political deputies of the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the review of bilateral relations. They also agreed on the subsequent visit of the Dutch foreign minister to Iran in the future.

During the phone call, Amir-Abdollahian and his Dutch counterpart discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand them.

The two sides also exchanged views on the issues of Yemen and Afghanistan, regional developments, and the Vienna talks, with Amir-Abdollahian outlining the Islamic republic’s stance.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has in a message congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on winning the vote of confidence of the Iranian Parliament and taking office.

In the message, Chung expressed hope that Amir-Abdollahian's tenure as foreign minister will strengthen cooperation between the two countries, which has continued since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1962.

Aissata TALL SALL, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal, also sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian foreign minister.

She also expressed her country's readiness to cooperate with Iran to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Patrick Rajoelina, the Foreign Minister of Madagascar also congratulated Amir-Abdollahian.

He also expressed his interest in working closely with Iranian FM to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in order to defend the interests of the two nations and ensure their comfort and well-being.

