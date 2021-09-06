Iran-Cuba vaccine gets emergency use license for 2-18 ages

The Iran-Cuba joint vaccine Soberana02 vaccine has received an emergency use license in Cuba for the age group of 2 to 18 years, Kianoush Jahanpour wrote in his Twitter account.

The director of the clinical trial project of the third phase of the Cuban-Iranian joint vaccine had previously noted that the study on the effectiveness of the SOBERANA 02 vaccine has been completed in the six cities.

It is worth mentioning that the joint vaccine of Iran and Cuba can be considered as one of the most successful vaccines in the world.

