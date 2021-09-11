50th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at IKIA

The 50th batch of coronavirus vaccine, as provided through COVAX System, landed and was discharged at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) on Saturday morning.

This shipment of coronavirus vaccine includes 3.2 million doses of ‘Sinopharm’ COVID-19 vaccine.

With the arrival of this batch of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the total number of coronavirus vaccines imported into the country up to the presence time exceeded 50 million.

It should be noted that the shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was carried by Iran’s National Flag Carrier, HOMA.

