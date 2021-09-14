Iran Navy able to build combat units at highest tech. level

The commander said that Iran's naval authority is the result of years of planning and effort by individual members of the Navy.

"Today, the Navy has the ability to build combat units at the highest level of technology," he said. "The attention paid to the issue of training and optimization of scientific ability, has increased the capacity of the Navy in the field of industry."

In earlier remarks, he said the Iranian Navy is ready to do operations at any point in oceans and there is no threat in front of the forces.

