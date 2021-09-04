Iran pioneer in building intl. peace, friendship

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions, Irani said, "Iran is not looking for a rank in the competitions, but our goal is to test the capability of our forces at the international level."

"The most important goal of the Navy in the Sea Cup is defense and naval diplomacy," he added. "The navy is a force that can communicate with any country that has access to water, and in these relations, we seek to increase and strengthen the friendship among countries."

Referring to Iran's leadership in establishing and strengthening international peace and friendship, Irani said, "The Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic pays special attention to the continuity of communication and attention to human societies and the dialogue among governments."

"We will try to show the model of brotherhood and friendship in peace to the whole world by holding combined and joint exercises and visits to the Caspian littoral countries in the future," the commander noted.

