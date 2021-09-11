Leader congratulates authoritative return of 75th Naval Fleet

The text of the message of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which was conveyed to Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, is as follows:

Congratulations on the authoritative and honorable return of the 75th Fleet of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the serious mission of navigation in the Atlantic Ocean, which has been carried out for the first time in the history of the country's navigation.

Today, thank God, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is present on the scene with its insightful, zealous and tireless staff, and ready to fight for the lofty goals of the glorious Islamic Revolution. Maintain and upgrade these capabilities.

Express my gratitude and appreciation to the Commander and each of the dear staff of the fleet.

MNA/5301901