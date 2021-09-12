75th Naval Fleet return demonstration of army's authority

"Congratulations on the honorable return of the 75th Naval Fleet from its mission of more than 45,000 kilometers in the Atlantic Ocean to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and to each of the Army commanders," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"This was a show of authority, self-sufficiency and progress of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and showed that whenever we believe in our values, we can change all the equations designed by the enemies," he added.

On Saturday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also in a message appreciated the commander and staff of the Army for the authoritative and honorable return of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy from its mission in the Atlantic ocean.

