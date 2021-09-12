75th Naval Fleet welcomed by Army cmdr. (+VIDEOS)

The welcoming and appreciation ceremony of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy was held in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Assistant of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iran Army for strategic affairs Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, and a group of military and state officials, members of parliament and provincial officials on Sunday morning in Hormozgan Province.

The 75th Fleet of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran entered the territorial waters of Iran on Thursday, escorted by the warships and fighters of the Army Air Force.

The 75th Naval Fleet, consisting of the Iranian destroyer 'Sahand' and the 'Makran' support ship, arrived in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran after 133 days of sailing in the high seas and oceans.

The fleet set sail for the Indian, South Atlantic and North Atlantic Oceans with the aim of promoting maritime authority, securing maritime lines and strengthening maritime diplomacy, with the message of peace and friendship of the great nation of Iran.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Mousavi said that this strategic measure by the Iranian Navy has caused the strategic ambiguity for global arrogance, led by American terrorists, adding that maximum sanctions have increased the power of Iran.

He also thanked current and former naval commanders for carrying out the mission.

Congratulating the authoritative and honorable return of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy from its mission in the Atlantic ocean, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on Saturday appreciated the commander and staff of the Army.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Parliament Speaker also congratulated the dignified return of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy from its mission in the Atlantic ocean, calling it as a demonstration of authority, self-sufficiency and progress of the army.

