Iran not to let enemies disrupt region's security, peace

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th round of the World Army Deep Diving Competition in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province on Wednesday, Irani said, "These competitions show the solidarity of nations, which has led to the establishment of peace and friendship based on endurance and resistance, fighting against arrogance, improving self-confidence and self-sufficiency."

Emphasizing that Iran has always been a country that invited all the regional countries to peace and friendship, the commander said, "We will never allow any countries to disrupt security and peace in the region. We stand on our own two feet."

Rear Admiral Irani considered "authority" as one of the messages of this competition, saying, "Some countries do not want to see the free-seeker countries together, and we try to host different world military competitions every year with the available capacities and improve the quality of the competitions."

The Commander also expressed hope that more countries will attend the next rounds of competitions in Iran.

The 6th round of the World Army Deep Diving Competition, as part of the International Army Games, kicked off on August 22 in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province, was attended by over 100 athletes from six countries including China, India, Russia, Syria, Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hosted by Iran’s Army Navy at 3rd Strategic Navy Force, in Konarak Port, the competition wrapped up its work on Sept. 1.

Iranian and Russian teams jointly took first place in the 6th edition of the World Army Deep Diving Competitions, 2021.

MM/IRN84456487