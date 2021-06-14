234 poll stations to be available for Iranians abroad

The upcoming Iran presidential election is very important and it will determine the fate of Iran in terms of macro-management of the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said while speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday.

Saying that all Iranians must have access to ballot boxes, Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that Iranian Foreign Ministry Affairs is responsible for holding elections abroad in accordance with the law.

In this regard, all Iranian around the world will be able to cast their vote in the Friday election.

According to Khatibzadeh, unofficial statistics show that more than 3 million Iranian people abroad are eligible to do so.

The Iranian senior official also announced that 234 poll stations will be available for Iranians abroad, adding that so far, more than 600,000 voting tariffs have been sent to the related apparatus.

This item will be updated...



