Several Iranian pilgrims injured in bus accident in Iraq

An Iraqi source told Mawazin News that an accident occurred today on the road between the Al-Shamiya region in Diwaniyah province and Najaf Ashraf province.

According to the report, the source, who did not want to be named, added,"14 people were injured in this incident, including several Iranian pilgrims."

Meanwhile, Shafaq News, quoting a source in the Iraqi Civil Defense Police said added that Iranian pilgrims were on their way to visit the holy shrine of Imam Ali (as).

Iraqi news sources have not yet given more details about the incident yet.

KI/IRN84589963