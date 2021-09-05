Paryan no longer in control of Taliban: spox

Panjshir’s Paryan has been cleared of Taliban forces, Fahim Dashti tweeted on Sunday.

At least 1,000 forces of the Taliban that had been trapped were killed or captured by local people and Resistance forces, added Dashti.

A great number of prisoners are from foreign countries, he claimed.

The Taliban announced on Saturday that districts of Khenj and Anaba in Panjshir province had fallen to the group.

Located in northeast of the country, Panjshir is one of the few regions that has not fallen to the Taliban so far. Some local forces and former Afghan officials formed the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir which was once led by Ahmad Shah Massoud and now by his son, Ahmad Massoud.

MAH/5297462