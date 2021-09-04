  1. Politics
Taliban says took control of important areas of Panjshir

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – A strategically important area of the defiant Panjshir province, Khenj, and the Anaba district have fallen to the Taliban, the movement's spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Saturday.

"The latest news says that Khenj, the most strategic area of Panjshir, and the Anaba area near the provincial capital have also been completely seized, leaving only the main building of the Abshar district," Karimi said, Sputnik reported.

Now, the Taliban have taken control of four districts of the province, he said, adding the forces are heading towards the provincial centre.

Earlier, Sputnik news agency reported on Friday night that the province of Panjshir in Afghanistan had been completely taken over by Taliban forces, but Ahmad Massoud rejected the rumors of the fall of Panjshir and his escape and attributed it to the Pakistani media.

