Iran borders under complete control of Armed Forces

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting vaccination centers in Mashhad province, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami stressed that the IRGC's top priority is to support medical staff to combat the pandemic and expand the vaccination centers across the country.

All the IRGC facilities are working to control Coronavirus, the commander added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami pointed out that the country's borders are completely secure and there are no worries.

Iran Armed Forces including police, army, and the IRGC are monitoring and controlling the borders, and there is no concern in this regard, he stressed.

RHM/5280233