IRGC kills 5 armed men in clashes with gangs in southeast

IRGC Quds Base in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that its forces could spot the hideouts of an armed group of gangs in Korin District in the province on Saturday and engaged in armed clashes with them.

The statement said that the notorious chieftain of the armed gangs called Gholam Sahbakhsh was one of the five gangs killed in the clashes.

It also said that five other armed gangs were wounded during the operation.

Three IRGC forces were martyred in the operation, the statement said while noting that the entire group of gangs was annihilated.

MNA