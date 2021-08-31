UNSC passes resolution on Afghanistan

The resolution was supported by 13 Security Council members, while Russia and China abstained, TASS reported.

The resolution also provides for the invigoration of humanitarian efforts.

The resolution was drafted by France and the United Kingdom. It also calls on the Taliban to adhere to its commitments to allow Afghans to leave the country via any border crossing, including via Kabul airport.

Apart from that, the resolution demands "that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts."

The resolution did not mention an earlier proposal by France and the UK regarding the establishment of a safe zone in Kabul.

