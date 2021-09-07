Zionist military forces attack Palestinians in West Bank

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinian citizens still continue in the occupied lands and territories. Accordingly, Zionist military forces attacked various parts of the West Bank, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, heavy clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinian citizens following the widespread attack of Zionist military forces against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The media outlet reported that Zionists used war bullets against Palestinians.

According to eyewitnesses, Zionist military forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the attack on the West Bank without any charge.

This is while six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Zionist regime's "Gilboa" prison yesterday.

Media sources reported that six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Zionist prison by digging a tunnel.

Five individuals are believed to be members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and the other one belongs to Fath movement (Palestinian National Liberation Movement), the Zionist media claimed.

