Palestinian man martyred by in West Bank

A young man, named "Raed Yousef Rashed Jadallah", was shot dead by soldiers of the occupying Israeli army at the western entrance of the village Beit Ur, west of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, some local sources reported the attack of the Zionist regime forces and shooting towards the village of "Fandqumiyeh" in the southern part of the Jenin city.

Four days ago, a Palestinian child named Omar Hasan Abu Al-Nil, who was severely wounded by Zionist shootings during a demonstration in the eastern Gaza Strip last week, was martyred due to the severity of his injuries.

Omar is the 73rd Palestinian child killed by the Israeli Army in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since the beginning of 2021, according to evidence collected by Defense for Children International – Palestine.

Demonstrations in the eastern Gaza Strip, near the border wall built by the occupying regime, have intensified as tensions between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime escalated due to the resistance deadline for ending land, air, and sea blockade of the Gaza.

