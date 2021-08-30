Zionists settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied lands

Settlers of Zionist regime continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. Zionist regime’s settlers brutally attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Monday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following the attack of Zionists to Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fierce clash took place between them and Palestinian citizens.

About two months ago, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, issued a statement and condemned US delegation's desecration on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the greenlight and support of Israeli army.

“This action is rejected and wrong. As we, Hamas, have always emphasized, this action reflects pro-US policies of the Zionist regime’s positions,” the statement is read.

Repetition of such hostile actions against Palestinians would encourage Zionist enemy to be more stupid and bold and would exacerbate tensions and fan the flames in the occupied lands and territories. The United States is held responsible for consequences of this heinous move.

