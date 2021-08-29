Iran, Syria created joint victories in terrorism fighting

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus one hour ago, told reports, "Iran-Syria-Iraq relations are strategic. I am proud to announce that I have made my first bilateral trip to Damascus."

"We have created joint actions and victories in the fight against terrorism. We are going to discuss all areas, including economic, trade and cultural, as well as all areas of interest of the two countries in the meetings in Damascus," he added.

Iranian FM noted, "We believe that Iran and Syria will take great steps in the fight against economic terrorism with the will of the leaders of the two countries."

He went on to say, "We support the Syrian government, people and leadership."

Amir-Abdollahian made his first diplomatic tour to Baghdad on Saturday in order to attend the Baghdad regional summit. In the second destination of his first diplomatic tour to the region, on Sunday, the Iranian top diplomat left for Damascus.

He is scheduled to meet and negotiate with the Syrian officials today.

